Murali Vijay opens up about women’s cricketer he would like to have dinner with

But that seems a distant dream now, as the IPL which was scheduled to begin on March 29th has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic which has stopped all sporting events across the world.

In an effort to engage with fans and help them keep in touch with the sporting world amidst the lockdown, several sports stars have taken to social media sites, to engage in interactions or give a glimpse into their daily lives. And Murali Vijay is the latest cricketer to reveal some of his wishes in an Instagram live session.

The Indian cricket, who had been retained by Chennai Super Kings for the upcoming edition of the IPL opened up about who he would like to have dinner with!

Vijay, who last represented India in 2018, said that he would love to have dinner with Australia’s women cricketer Ellyse Perry and would also enjoy India batsman Shikhar Dhawan’s company at dinner.

In the live session organised by CSK, Vijay was a sport as he answered the questions fans threw at him. When the CSK batsman was asked to pick two cricketers he would like to have dinner with, Vijay chose Perry and opener Dhawan.

Vijay pointed out that Perry was very pretty and he would enjoy sharing a meal with her. “Ellyse Perry. I want to have dinner with her. She is so beautiful. And Shikhar Dhawan any day. He is a fun guy. Just that he will speak Hindi and I will be conversing in Tamil,” said the 36-year-old Vijay.

The Tamil Nadu batsman has been part of the CSK squad for seven seasons in the IPL. Vijay also added that the Chennai outfit is a very special team. “CSK is a very very special team. The kind of players, who came aboard right from the first auction, you name it, they are legends of world cricket. It was a great honour for us youngsters to step into the dressing room and rub shoulders with some of the legends. You get to learn a lot of things by watching them and being around them,” stated the CSK batsman.