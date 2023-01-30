Murali Vijay Retires: Test, ODI, T20I Stats of the India Batter at a Glance

The right-handed opener has been around the Indian national side for more than a decade and has played across all formats for the national team.

Vijay made his Test and ODI debut in 2008, while his T20I debut came in 2010. In his career, the batter has played three-shy of century matches across all formats for India. He has also been a stalwart in IPL, playing over 100 games, predominantly of which has come for Chennai Super Kings.

Murali Vijay Test Stats:

Vijay made his Test debut against Australia in 2008. He has scored 3982 runs in his Test career, and has 12 Test hundreds to his name in 105 innings.

Matches Innings Runs Average Highest 50s 100s Ducks 61 105 3982 38.29 167 15 12 8

Murali Vijay ODI Stats:

Vijay didn't get a lot of opportunities in the ODI circuit. He made his debut against England in 2008, and only managed to play 17 ODIs in his career, with his final ODI appearance coming long back in 2015 against Zimbabwe.

Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest 50s 100s Ducks 17 339 21.19 67 72 1 0 0

Murali Vijay T20I Stats:

The Tamil Nadu-born batter made his T20I debut in 2010 against Afghanistan. His final T20I appearance also came back in 2015. Vijay played 9 T20Is for India and hasn't made any significant contributions with the bat in those matches.

Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Fours Sixes Ducks 9 169 18.78 109.7 48 13 8 1

Vijay has been a terrific batter in the domestic circuit and has emulated that in the longer format with the Indian colours. The 38-year-old confirmed he will be taking up new adventures in his career and will focus on the business side of the game.