Mushfiqur: Nothing feels more special than Bangladesh's win over India

Bangladesh have endured some low moments against India, including a 2016 T20 World Cup match where Mushfiqur prematurely celebrated a win that never arrived as the Tigers lost by one run.

There was further heartache in last year's Asia Cup final as India triumphed off the final ball, but in Delhi on Sunday (November 3) it was Bangladesh's turn to celebrate.

India Vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I: Highlights: Mushfiqur inspires Tigers to first T20 win over Men In Blue

Mushfiqur was instrumental as his unbeaten 60 helped get the tourists over the line in the first of three T20 meetings.

Asked if the victory had helped him get over those previous disappointments, Mushfiqur told Star Sports: "Not really.

"When you are playing in front of a huge crowd, and when the team needs it the most, then nothing more feels special (than helping the team win).

"I feel really good. It's a great honour to play India in India."

Bangladesh had been flagging in their attempts to chase down India's total of 148-6 before Mushfiqur and Soumya Sarkar put on a pivotal 60-run partnership, with captain Mahmudullah adding a useful 15 from seven deliveries.

The match truly swung Bangladesh's way when Mushfiqur hit four consecutive boundaries in the penultimate over.

"Me and Soumya had a chat," added Mushfiqur. "Because the pitch wasn't easy and spinners were getting purchase from the surface, we thought we can take the game deep and that we needed one big over.

"We knew one 16-20 run over off any of the quicks would close the game. Luckily we had that in the second-last over (off Khaleel Ahmed). That was a crucial over, but Soumya played well. So did Liton (Das) and (Mohammad) Naim."