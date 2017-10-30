MV Sridhar, former Hyderabad captain, passes away

Bengaluru, October 30: MV Sridhar, former BCCI general manager (Operations) and Hyderabad opener, passed away on Monday (October 30) after a massive heart attack in Hyderabad.

He was 51. Sridhar was a pillar of Hyderabad team during his playing days scoring 6,701 runs at 48.91 with 21 hundreds.

His highest score - 366 - came in a match against Andhra in a record setting effort of 944 for six in the 1993-94 Ranji Trophy season.

Only BB Nimbalkar, who hit an unbeaten 443 for Maharashtra against Kathiawar in 1948-49 and Sanjay Manjrekar (377) for Bombay against Hyderabad in 1990-91, have had higher individual scores in Ranji Trophy.

I am deeply distressed to hear of the passing of Doc MV Sridhar. Bade bhai, life mein to abhi bhot runan banaana that aapku..... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 30, 2017

Sridhar had also served as interim coach of Hyderabad in the 2010-11 season after Venkatapathi Raju stepped down.

Sridhar was also the tournament director when India hosted the World T20 in 2016.

His latest assignment in the post-retirement life came as the BCCI's general manager (operations) that he had to resign on September 27, 2017 after allegations of conflict of interest.

His role in scrapping the Duleep Trophy and appointing Sohum Desai as a trainer in the National Cricket Academy (NCA) had come under scanner.

The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) had asked him for explanation in this regard, a chain of events that culminated in his resignation.

In the interim, Sridhar had also managed the Indian team during their short trip to the West Indies after the Champions Trophy, a move necessitated by the resignation of then coach Anil Kumble.