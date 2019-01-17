My Khel - Cricbattle Daily Fantasy Cricket League Tips: Australia vs India on January 18

After losing the first ODI, the Men in Blue came back in the second One-Day game against the Aussies and levelled the series. Now both these sides will face each other in the third and deciding fixture at the MCG.

In their previous meeting at this venue in January 2016, After being put into bat first, India posted 295/6 in their 50 overs, but the Aussies chased down their target in the penultimate over of the match to seal a three-wicket win. The Indian camp would have been relieved after levelling the series and now aiming for a rare chance to complete the Test & ODI double over Australia in Australia.

The Aussies will be a little disappointed with the result in the last game as they were in a strong position to win the clash but made few silly mistakes on crucial moments, which they would like to avoid in the next game.

Best economical pick: Bhuvneshwar Kumar was exceptional in the second ODI. Bhuvi finished with the spectacular bowling figures of 4/45 in his 10 overs. He uprooted Finch's stumps in the seventh over and struck the first blow. He then returned at the death to stop Australia from running away with a tall score.

Top captains & vice captains: Cometh the hour, cometh the man. With the series on the line, 'King' Kohli stepped up his game and played a gem of an innings to put India into a winning position. The skipper brought up his 24th century while chasing and 39th overall. He scored 104 in 112 balls but failed to finish the chase. Shaun Marsh certainly raised the bar in the batting department and once again, it will be up to him to deliver the goods with the bat. He cracked an impressive 54 in the first ODI followed by dating 131 in the second ODI to help his side post a decent total after early jolts.

Smart pick: Centurion from the first ODI was off to a promising start at the Adelaide Oval as well, but Rohit Sharma was snared by Stoinis. He had scored 43 in 52 balls with two fours and two magnificent sixes. Rohit had struck his signature pick-up shots and looked set to take India across the line before he was caught by Handscomb. Sharma looks to be in awesome form and could get a lot of points for your team.

Cautious Pick: Ever since David Warner was banned, Australia has tried a few combinations at the top but nothing has worked for them. In the ongoing ODI series, Alex Carey and Aaron Finch have opened the innings but both of them have looked unsettled before getting dismissed cheaply. The Australian limited overs skipper has lacked consistency in this tour.



My XI: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shaun Marsh (Vice-Captain), Rohit Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marcus Stoinis, Kuldeep Yadav, Alex Carey, Shikhar Dhawan, Jhye Richardson, Peter Handscomb, Dinesh Karthik.