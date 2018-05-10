My Khel Fantasy Tips - Delhi vs Hyderabad on May 10

Delhi Daredevils have hopelessly crashed out of the race for the playoffs in the 2018 edition of the Indian Premier League. Unless certain results go their way and they win their remaining games, the tournament is as good as done for them. In their most recent game, they faced off against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad. It was a must win game for them, pretty much like every other game they have played in the last couple of weeks. However, they ended up losing the game by 7 wickets.

Now, they head back to their happy hunting ground in Delhi, to host the same Sunrisers Hyderabad again. In the reverse fixture, they would hope to turn their fortunes with a win. On the other hand, the Sunrisers will head in to the competition riding on some serious confidence. They are in a happy place at the moment, on the top of the points table. A win in this game will confirm their qualification in the playoffs.

Best economical pick - Prithvi Shaw has been a revelation for the Delhi Daredevils this season. The young lad recently became the youngest player to score a fifty in the IPL. In the previous game against the Sunrisers, he looked in sublime form and had hit his second fifty of the season. He is in great form in this year's IPL and he is available at a salary of just 8.

Top captains & vice captains - Kane Williamson has led Sunrisers Hyderabad from the front by scoring 410 runs in 10 matches with a healthy average of 51.25. He has scored five half-centuries in the process and thus, this has been his best IPL return. He has marshalled his troops well & has mastered the art of defending totals. Rishabh Pant has been at his brutal best this season. The Delhi youngster has shown why he is revered as one of the best hitters in the Indian cricket circuit. Pant has also held the Orange Cap for a brief while this season and looks in a dominating form.

Smart pick - Rashid Khan has been one of the main reasons why SRH have defended so many totals with his leg-spin and variations which no one picks bringing them back into the games and has taken 12 wickets so far at an excellent economy rate of 7.08 having bowled half of his overs at the death, extraordinary figures for a spinner. He is SRH's prime bowler and you must have him in your fantasy XI.

Cautious Pick - Wriddhiman Saha has been a huge disappointment with the bat. He is getting worse every match. Even in the last game against RCB, he had a handful of deliveries at his disposal to make things count. But Saha could only score 8 before heading back to the pavilion.

My XI - Kane Williamson (Captain), Rishabh Pant (Vice-Captain), Rashid Khan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Trent Boult, Siddarth Kaul, Shakib Al Hasan, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Hales, Manish Pandey