My Khel Fantasy Tips - Delhi vs Punjab on April 23

The hosts will feel confident at least as they will have the much-needed crowd support to buck them up. However, it will be interesting to see if the Gayle storm continues to travel around the country or the treat was only for Mohali and Kolkata.

Best economical pick - Mujeeb Zadran is not having a bad IPL at all. In fact, he has become a regular in KXIP XI as he can contain the opposition's batting line-up and create pressure. A match-winning performance is due from Mujeeb and the spinner would relish the Delhi batsmen who have struggled so far in the tournament.

Top captains & vice captains - He has scored three consecutive scores of fifty and more in three matches, averaging 229 having been dismissed just once. He will spare no mercy on DD bowlers too. Chris Gayle also looks hungry and fit and raring to have a go at every opposition. If you are playing Fantasy League Gayle should be your captain for this match. Rishabh Pantwas was at his best against Royal Challengers Bangalore. He came to bat in the powerplay at 23/2 and departed at 170/5 after an entertaining knock of 85 which had 6 fours and 7 sixes. It gave DD a total to fight for. Pant looks in ominous form. With DD staring at early disqualification from play-offs, Pant would have to fire in the clash against KXIP to give DD the edge.

Smart pick - KL Rahul is another cricketer who have a point to prove in this IPL. He outsmarted Gayle in the clash against KKR, cracking 27-ball 60 to help Punjab post a win. Rahul has set the tone of the innings every time as he has taken the lead to destroy a bowling attack. Rahul should feature in your Fantasy League XI as he as shown he can be consistent with the bat this season.

Cautious Pick - Yuvraj Singh is under huge pressure of performing with the bat. He has looked jaded so far in last 5 matches and hasn't done much. Moreover, his fielding has not been up to the mark and has dropped catches as well. He needs a decent outing soon else the tea management might take a harsh decision to drop him as the tournament progresses.

My XI - Chris Gayle (Captain), Rishabh Pant (Vice-Captain), Mujeeb Zadran, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Jason Roy, Trent Boult, Andrew Tye, Glenn Maxwell, Shreyas Iyer, Aaron Finch

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

(Source: CricBattle)