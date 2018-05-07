My Khel Fantasy Tips - Hyderabad vs Bangalore on May 7

Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to strengthen their position at the top of points table when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at Hyderabad on Monday. Sunrisers Hyderabad have played above potential and another win will ensure them a play-off berth for them. RCB face a must-win clash or else they will exit from the tournament. SRH are on a winning momentum and it seems no one can stop them at the moment. They have posted four wins on the trot. RCB would have to play out of their skin to salvage some pride and stay in hunt for play-offs.

Best economical pick - Siddarth Kaul has been SRH's best bowler of the tournament so far with 12 wickets at an impressive economy of 7.13 and is in contention for the Purple Cap. He would be hoping to get back among the wickets as he ended the Delhi game wicketless and earn the Purple Cap for the season.

Top captains & vice captains - Kane Williamson has been brilliant this season. Although he is not scoring his runs at a great pace, he is holding the SRH innings together. Williamson has scored 354 runs this season at an average over 50 showing the kind of impact he has had. AB de Villiers was in top form for RCB and held the Orange Cap for some time too. However, he was ruled out for two matches due to a viral fever and failed to make an impact in his comeback game against CSK. He has recovered now and RCB will bank on him to lead them to victory.

Smart pick - Ever since going for runs in two consecutive matches this season, Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan has been more lethal as he is bowling with a vengeance. He was named the Player of the Match in SRH's match against Mumbai Indians, Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Daredevils and skipper Kane Williamson won't mind if his premier spinner comes up with such performance again.

Cautious Pick - Manish Pandey hasn't been in the greatest of nicks in the tournament and has struggled to find any sort of rhythm into his batting. He promised with a couple of impressive boundaries early on his knock against DD, but couldn't carry on and guide his team until the end.

My XI - Kane WIlliamson (Captain), AB de Villiers (Vice-Captain), Siddarth Kaul, Rashid Khan, Virat Kohli, Umesh Yadav, Parthiv Patel,Shakib Al Hasan, Mandeep Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Yusuf Pathan