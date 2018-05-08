My Khel Fantasy Tips - Rajasthan vs Punjab on May 8

Rajasthan Royals face a must-win clash against Kings XI Punjab in the return game at Jaipur on Tuesday. Royals had lost the away clash against Punjab last Sunday and would seek revenge of the loss. After two consecutive losses, the Kings XI Punjab made a comeback against the Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. Rajasthan Royals will be the more desperate side in the match. They are in a very precarious state in the IPL this season. They need to win all their remaining games to ensure that they stay alive in the race for the playoffs. Hence, every game is like a knockout one for them, and the first of those is against the mighty Kings.

Best economical pick - Mujeeb Zadran is slowly earning the reputation of a match-winner. He partners R Ashwin and the two have bowled well in tandem. In Sunday's clash against Royals, he managed to shadow his senior partner Ashwin as he took three wickets for 27 to stop Royals from putting a big total after Buttler's brilliant fifty. Mujeeb took the wickets of Buttler, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer to break the backbone of Royals. Mujeeb would look to repeat his performance. Fantasy League players must bet big on the Afghanistan spinner as he is available at a salary of just 8.

Top captains & vice captains - In the first clash against Rajasthan Royals, KL Rahul anchored the chase of 153 with a brilliant 84* against a quality bowling attack. Rahul has the power, timing and hunger to do well as the team would look to seal a top two spot in points table to get two chances to qualify for final. Since his promotion as an opener against Delhi Daredevils, Jos Buttler has been the lone saving grace for a team on a losing streak. Jos Buttler tore apart the Delhi bowling attack with 26-ball 67 with 4 fours and 7 sixes as Royals just fell short by 4 runs. In the next clash against KXIP, Buttler waged a lone battle again with 39-ball 51 as Royals made 152/9.

Smart pick - Although the England all-rounder Ben Stokes is yet to live up to expectations, he is a force to reckon with. With Royals facing early exit and a must-win clash against Punjab, it would be just the right motivation Stokes would be needing to win a match single-handedly for Royals. It would be foolish to disregard Stokes and keep him out of Fantasy League XI.

Cautious Pick - Rahul Tripathi was a revelation last season in the IPL. This year, he has only been a shadow of what he had promised to be. Tripathi has looked out of touch and has failed to get going.

My XI - KL Rahul (Captain), Jos Buttler (Vice-Captain),Mujeeb Zadran, Ben Stokes, Chris Gayle, Sanju Samson, Karun Nair, Shreyas Gopal,Andrew Tye, Jofra Archer, Marcus Stoinis