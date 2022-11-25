"My mindset is to keep performing": Shreyas Iyer says on India chances

Shreyas Iyer scored a brilliant 80 while batting first. His inning was measured, controlled to the core and eye-catching, to say the least. He also came into bat at the number 3 position, where Virat Kohli bats generally. And the stylish batter was asked about his starting XI chances when the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma come back. Both the Indian talismans are set to make a return in the Bangladesh series and Iyer was asked about his chances then.

Iyer was unencumbered by the question and says that he is only thinking about the present and not giving too much thought to what is going to happen next.

"My approach is always optimistic. I don't like thinking too much about the future. I concentrate on what's in my hands which is training and as back-to-back games are happening, I want to ensure that my fitness level is very good. My mindset is to keep performing consistently and be in the present," Iyer said.

He also added that players will be coming and leaving but the key to success is consistent performances at the 22 yards.

"So that is my mindset now and there will be ups and downs, as it happens to everybody, but my aim is to keep myself motivated in every situation," the batter added.

He has been criticised in the past during the lean period, but the player says he turns a deaf ear to the outside world and concentrates on the basic things. The player explained that without thinking about the words from outside, he likes to be in his zone and that ultimately helps him.

The Kolkata Knight Riders captain has been in terrific touch in Indian colours as his last four innings have yielded 271 runs. The batter amassed 191 runs in the South Africa series back in October, where he scored a hundred and fifty each. He has backed that up with a decent 80 on Friday and will be aiming to carry on his rich vein of form. Shreyas has been included in the upcoming tour to Bangladesh.