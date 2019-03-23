myKhel - Cricbattle Daily Fantasy Cricket League Tips: Chennai vs Bangalore on March 23

Chennai, March 23: Indian Premier League (IPL) kicks off on Saturday, March 23 at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai when defending champions Chennai Super Kings hosts Royal Challengers Bangalore in what will be a mouthwatering clash.

Chennai Kings who finished their comeback season last year by lifting the trophy in 2018 will want to pick up right where they left off with a win.

But it won't be easy as Royal Challengers have always been a feisty side and with no pressure in the beginning of the season, two teams can go all out in what will be a very entertaining evening in Chennai.

Best economical pick: The Mumbai All Rounder Shivam Dube has most wickets and second-most runs for Mumbai in this year's Ranji Trophy. He also has an affinity for boundaries: He hit five 6s off veteran Pravin Tambe in a BPCL match the day before the IPL auction. He's pretty handy at death bowling which can get you bonus points.

Top captains & vice captains: The best batsman of this generation Virat Kohli has been in breath-taking form for the last few years, and he is expected to continue his merry run in this IPL. Kohli was also the highest run-scorer for the team in last year's IPL. Pick him in your fantasy team without any hesitation. In IPL 2018, Shane Watson, playing for CSK for the first time, aggregated 555 runs in 15 matches at an average of 40 and strike rate of 155 with 2 hundreds. Though retired from international cricket, Watson has been in exceptional form in the BPL and PSL. In IPL 2018, Dhoni used Watson sparingly as a bowler and CSK would be a much-balanced team this year if Watson could bowl more overs. If he bowls he can get you a lot of points.

Smart pick: After announcing retirement from international cricket, AB de Villiers has been traveling all around the world playing the shortest format of the game. A more focused, and a more relaxed de Villiers is a more dangerous de Villiers. He has been a consistent performer for RCB and has scored over 3000 IPL runs for this franchise including two centuries. If you are a Cricbattle Fantasy team owner you are bound to pick him in your fantasy side.

Cautious Pick: Harbhajan Singh used to be a part of the Mumbai Indians franchise since the inception of IPL, before joining CSK last year. There have been ups and downs in his IPL career of 149 matches, where he has picked up 134 wickets. For the last 3 years, Bhajji's performance curve has taken a dip drastically. In the current CSK setup, there are spinners aplenty Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner and Karn Sharma to name a few, besides Bhajji himself. So Bhaji might not get a place in playing XI.

My XI: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shane Watson (Vice-Captain), Shivam Dube, AB de Villiers, Umesh Yadav, Y Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Parthiv Patel, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu