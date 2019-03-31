MyKhel Fantasy Tips – Chennai vs Rajasthan on March 31

For two years, two sets of fans awaited with bated breath as their respective teams served out their sentences over corruption and match fixing charges. On Sunday, as Chennai Super Kings take on Rajasthan Royals, these fans have long forgotten those days.

Both teams made their comeback last year. Both teams reached the semis. MS Dhoni's men went all the way. CSK have been ruthless as they played their opening fixtures of the IPL 2019. No quarter was spared. Both Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Delhi Capitals were put to the sword, as the Kings romped to victory with two successful run-chases.

Further north, Ravichandran Ashwin who grabbed all the headlines at the last RR game as his mankading of Jos Buttler set in motion what would be a narrow victory, as the rest of the Rajasthan Royals batsmen kept throwing their wickets away at regular intervals, unable to make the most of his good work.

Best economical pick - Sanju Samson recently became the fourth Indian cricketer to score 2 or more centuries in IPL. He scored his 2nd IPL century against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday. He involved in a 119 run partnership with Rahane before playing innovative strokes, which helped Rajasthan Royals post a strong total of 198 for 2.

Top captains & vice captains - Shane Watson lit up last year's final with a game defining century. Though he got out for a duck in the first game of IPL 2019, he followed it up with a breezy 44 of 26 balls in the previous game against the DC, to collect yet another MoM accolade. A calf injury sustained earlier this year may restrict him from bowling in most games. But if he does, expect wickets. Also a safe pair of hands. A man who has been unfortunate enough to have been 'Mankad-ed' twice in a decade long career, Jos Buttler and the Royals looked on course for a victory against the Kings XI, after the English Keeper had struck 69 off 43 balls. After he got out, the Royals folded like a house of cards. Buttler's unorthodox, swashbuckling presence will complement Rahane's calmer demeanor and hopefully propel the Royals forwards in this match.

Smart pick - Leg spinner Imran Tahir picked up figures of 3 wickets while giving away a paltry sum of 9 runs in the opening fixture. Picked up the all-important wicket of the Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer in the second game. A marquee pick for your CSK vs RR team considering the pitch at Chennai on Sunday.

Cautious Pick - Shardul Thakur hasn't fired with the ball this season for CSK and has been far from his best. While he didn't get an opportunity in the first match, he was pretty poor with the ball and went wicketless in the second game.

My XI - Shane Watson (Captain), Jos Buttler (Vice-Captain), Sanju Samson, Imran Tahir, Steven Smith, Shreyas Gopal, Deepak Chahar, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer