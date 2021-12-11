Nathan Lyon takes 400th Test wicket; 3rd Australian bowler to achieve the feat

Lyon achieved the feat in the first Ashes Test against England here at the Gabba, Brisbane.

The off-spinner went on to dismiss Dawid Malan in the 74th over of the innings to take his 400th wicket in Test cricket.

Lyon went on to take four wickets in the second innings -- Malan, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson and Mark Wood to pile on the misery on England batters.

Lyon is only the third Australian bowler to achieve the feat after Shane Warne (708 wickets) and Glenn McGrath (563 wickets).

Lyon and Pat Cummins got among the wickets as Australia inched closer to victory against England on Day 4 of the ongoing first Ashes Test here at the Gabba, Brisbane on Saturday (December 11).

England was bowled out for 297, setting a target of just 20 runs for Australia to win the Gabba Test which they achieved with great ease in just 5.1 overs.

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley announced that Hobart in Tasmania will stage the fifth Ashes Test. He said it will be a day-night match at the Blundstone Arena.

The venue will be hosting its first Ashes Test and and the first Test since 2016. Perth was the original venue for the fifth Test but later it was cancelled due to Covid-19 related restrictions, forcing CA to find a new venue.

Warner to miss 2nd Test?

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting feels Usman Khawaja can replace David Warner for the second Ashes Test if the opening batter is ruled out of the game due to an injury.

Australia had beaten England in the first Ashes Test by 9 wickets. Warner on Friday (December 10) did not take the field after receiving blows on the chest while batting on day two of the first Test.

"If (Warner) can't play, I think it's probably Khawaja that goes in and opens the batting. Although he hasn't done it the last couple years for Queensland he's done it for Australia before," cricket.com.au quoted Ponting as saying.

"He's obviously in really good form, so I think that's probably the way to go. I think he's experienced enough, but the fact he hasn't done it for a while would be a bit of a concern," he added.

The Australia opening batter received a brutal blow on the same spot while fielding from England's Ben Stokes which further put Warner in discomfort.

"It's a worry that he's not out there at all. We'll have a better idea when he bats or if he bats at all in the second innings," said Ponting.

"I noticed that after he got hit, he came out after one of the breaks and you could see that he had a little (chest) guard over that area. I got a bit worried about it then because I've never seen him with a chest guard on before," he added.

"Even if it's just bruising, I would think that he'd be out there fielding so there might be a bit more to it than what we're hearing," Ponting further said.