Former CSK, RCB star set to join Nepal Premier League team Biratnagar Kings, Ex-MI player also Retained

Biratnagar Kings have made a significant statement ahead of the second season of the Nepal Premier League (NPL) by signing South African cricket legend Faf du Plessis.

The Nepal Premier League is set to feature eight teams competing in 32 matches from November 17 to December 13, 2025. The league, in its second season, aims to promote high-level competitive cricket in Nepal and attract renowned international players.

Faf du Plessis, a former captain of South Africa in all formats and a two-time IPL champion with Chennai Super Kings, brings vast experience and skill to the Biratnagar Kings squad. The former South Africa captain has also represented the likes of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and was part of the Delhi Capitals squad in IPL 2025.

His signing has raised the bar for the tournament and excited cricket fans in Nepal who look forward to seeing his impact at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kathmandu, the venue for all matches of the season.

Alongside du Plessis, Biratnagar Kings have also retained Martin Guptill, the explosive New Zealand batsman known for his T20 prowess and record-breaking ODI double century. Guptill is poised to back du Plessis with powerful batting, while the team captaincy rests with spin maestro Sandeep Lamichhane, a prominent figure in Nepalese cricket. The Kings also boast a diverse squad including players like George Munsey from Scotland and Sam Heazlett from Australia, blending local talent with international stars. Former India star Shikhar Dhawan took part in the inaugural NPL season but his return to the competition remains unlikely.