From a back door entry to a seat at the main table; netizens laud Pakistan for entering T20 World Cup final

Chasing 153 after restricting New Zealand to 152 for four on a slow SCG track, the Men in Green lost just three wickets in the process and reached home with consummate ease.

Skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan's attacking fifties helped Pakistan book their place in the final after 13 years. This will be Pakistan's third appearance in the T20 World Cup final.

They had finished runners-up to India in the inaugural edition in 2007 before claiming the title two years later. The win over New Zealand, last edition's runners-up side, also kept the prospect of a mouth-watering India-Pakistan final in Melbourne on Sunday alive, provided Rohit Sharma's men beat England in the second semifinal in Adelaide on Thursday (November 10).

Babar - who was dropped for a duck - rode on his luck to register his highest score in the tournament -- 53 off 42 balls -- while Rizwan made 57 off 43 deliveries as Pakistan romped home with five balls to spare. The duo got Pakistan off to a blazing start, going hammer and tongs against the Kiwi bowlers.

Unlike New Zealand, the Pakistani openers looked at ease with the pace of the surface. Known for their brilliant fielding, the Kiwis looked a different side on Wednesday as they struggled on the field.

Opting to bat, New Zealand batters found the going tough on a used SCG track as they struggled to connect the ball due to the slow nature of the surface. Mitchell (53 not out off 35) and skipper Kane Williamson (46 off 42) resurrected New Zealand's innings after early jolts to take their side past the 150-run mark.

The cricketing fraternity congratulated Pakistan for the stellar show on the knockout stage and lauded the rejuvenated side for its performance. Here's how netizens reacted:

From a back door entry to a seat at the main table.. Well done @TheRealPCB that was a serious win!! #ICCT20WorldCup2022 — Morne Morkel (@mornemorkel65) November 9, 2022

What a performance. What a semi final. pic.twitter.com/2EMh0wxyty — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 9, 2022

When criticising players like Babar and Rizwan don't follow social media trends, think about their class. Top players can't be written off because of loss of form. #bigmatchplayers — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) November 9, 2022

Another upset in this world cup.. well played Pakistan. Better luck next time New Zealand. #PakvsNZ pic.twitter.com/YOgpODSff4 — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) November 9, 2022

Pakistan played better tonight 😌 Good luck next year 🤗 https://t.co/UZulobIVr5 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 9, 2022

The best in the world stand up when it matters most.. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #CWC22 pic.twitter.com/ggZfljr9NM — Marizanne Kapp (@kappie777) November 9, 2022

Well played Babar and Rizwan, what a powerful performance you have showcased in today's match, once again an important partnership between the two most composed and skilled players. Congratulations #PAKvsNZ #T20WorldCup2022 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) November 9, 2022

Pakistan back from the dead, make the final with superb all round performance. Kiwis batting foiled by excellent bowling by Afridi and Co, then put up a shoddy show in the field. — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) November 9, 2022

Congratulations to Pakistan on an emphatic victory. Tough luck New Zealand. Will it be an India Pakistan final ? Mouth watering stuff! — Sanath Jayasuriya (@Sanath07) November 9, 2022

A great win to make it to the finals! Great comeback from @babarazam258 and the consistent @iMRizwanPak. Also well bowled by our bowlers. @BLACKCAPS have been great throughout the tournament but hard luck today! Melbourne are u ready for the final?!! #PakvsNz — Umar Gul (@mdk_gul) November 9, 2022