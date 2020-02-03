Cricket
New selectors by this month: Sourav Ganguly

By Pti
Mumbai, Feb 3: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Monday (Feb 3) said the two replacements in the selection panel will be picked by the end of this month.

The BCCI has sought application to replace - Chairman MSK Prasad (South zone) and Gagan Khoda (West Zone) -- in the five-member panel.

The BCCI recently formed the new Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising former India players Madan Lal, RP Singh and Sulakshana Naik. "The new CAC has been constituted and the new selectors should be picked by this month," Ganguly said.

Among the applicants are former India players Ajit Agarkar, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, Ameya Khurasia and Nayan Mongia.

Story first published: Monday, February 3, 2020, 21:32 [IST]
