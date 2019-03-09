New Zealand-Bangladesh abandoned again due to rain

The opening day in Wellington was washed out without a toss of the coin or a ball being bowled on Friday.

There were more glimpses of hope 24 hours later as the rain stopped, with groundsmen at Basin Reserve trying their best to dry the outfield.

Both teams made their way out onto the field to warm-up but the wet weather continued, with umpires eventually abandoning play at 16:30 local time.

Bangladesh are looking to level the three-Test series after losing the opener by an innings and 52 runs in Hamilton.