Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

New Zealand-Bangladesh abandoned again due to rain

By
New Zealand
After two days, there has been no coin toss or a ball bowled with Basin Reserve sodden by rain in Wellington.

Wellington, March 9: Rain wreaked havoc again as day two of the second Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh was abandoned on Saturday.

The opening day in Wellington was washed out without a toss of the coin or a ball being bowled on Friday.

There were more glimpses of hope 24 hours later as the rain stopped, with groundsmen at Basin Reserve trying their best to dry the outfield.

Both teams made their way out onto the field to warm-up but the wet weather continued, with umpires eventually abandoning play at 16:30 local time.

Bangladesh are looking to level the three-Test series after losing the opener by an innings and 52 runs in Hamilton.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND vs AUS -- 4th ODI -- Preview
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Saturday, March 9, 2019, 9:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 9, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue