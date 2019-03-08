New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: First day abandoned after no play

Heavy rain lashed a dark and gloomy Wellington, where the coin toss was delayed with players kept away from the soggy field on Friday (March 8).

Umpires finally abandoned play at 15:00 local time, with the Test scheduled to start 30 minutes earlier on Saturday (March 9).

Bangladesh are looking to level the three-Test series after losing the opener by an innings and 52 runs in Hamilton.

Sadly the day has been called here at the @BasinReserve ☔️ @skysportnz's Mark Richardson is off, and so are we! 10:30am start tomorrow 🏏👍🏽 #NZvBAN @PhotosportNZ pic.twitter.com/n1MUJ7r6kN — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 8, 2019