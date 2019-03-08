Cricket

New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: First day abandoned after no play

By Opta

Wellington, March 8: Not a single ball was bowled as rain washed out day one of the second Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh at the Basin Reserve.

Heavy rain lashed a dark and gloomy Wellington, where the coin toss was delayed with players kept away from the soggy field on Friday (March 8).

Umpires finally abandoned play at 15:00 local time, with the Test scheduled to start 30 minutes earlier on Saturday (March 9).

Bangladesh are looking to level the three-Test series after losing the opener by an innings and 52 runs in Hamilton.

    Story first published: Friday, March 8, 2019, 8:00 [IST]
