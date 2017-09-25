New Zealand name 9-member core squad for India tour, Jimmy Neesham dropped

Christchurch, Sep 25: All-rounder Jimmy Neesham was on Monday (September 25) dropped from New Zealand's nine-member "core" team for next month's limited-overs series against India for which six players will be added after the country's A squad completes its tour of the sub-continental nation.

Neesham and batsman Neil Broom were dropped from the squad after they failed to fire during the ICC Champions Trophy in June.

"The nine we've picked have made up the core of our ODI team for a while and all of them have experience playing in India," said Coach Mike Hesson.

"With a number of our top guys already playing in India, it's helpful to be able to select the squad in two parts. With six spots left, there's an obvious incentive for the players in New Zealand A to perform and put their best foot forward."

New Zealand will play three ODIs, starting with the opening match in Mumbai on October 22. It will be followed by Three Twenty20s. The New Zealand A squad is currently engaged in a series against India A, which comprises two first-class games and five one-day contests in Visakhapatnam. The assignment will wind up on October 15.

Talking about the omission of Neesham and Broom, Hesson said the duo might have missed out but they still have the opportunity to make a comeback during the home summer.

"It will be disappointing for James and Neil, but we've talked through the areas that we'd like to see them work on and if we see development they'll certainly both come into the reckoning come the home summer," he said.

"Neil was really effective for us batting at three or four last season, but we have quality, established batsmen in those positions and we'd like to see Neil develop his game further to show he has the skills to bat at five. The 27-year-old Neesham has played 41 one-dayers and has 811 runs and 34 wickets to his credit.

"Jimmy needs go back and really dominate domestic cricket with both bat and ball. We know Jimmy is a talented player, but we've spoken with him around improving the consistency in all areas of his game," he added.

The New Zealand team will depart for India on October 12.

Nine players squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Adam Milne, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.