Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

No review of Team India's ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 performance: COA chief Vinod Rai

By Pti
No review of Team Indias ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 performance: COA chief Vinod Rai

New Delhi, July 26: The Committee of Administrators (COA) chief Vinod Rai on Friday (July 26) said there is no meeting planned to review India's performance in the World Cup.

India, who went into the World Cup as one of the favourites, were handed a heartbreaking defeat by New Zealand in the semifinals.

"Where is the time to have a review meeting?" asked Rai referring to the Indian team's departure on July 29 for the West Indies tour.

"The usual feedback from the support staff and manager's report is still awaited," he said after a COA meeting here.

After the meeting, the Supreme Court-appointed COA comprising Rai, Diana Edulji and Ravi Thodge left to meet Amicus Curiae PS Narsimha, who was appointed mediator by the apex court to resolve matters related to cricket administration in the country.

"Besides helping the COA in ensuring timely state elections (September 14 deadline), the amicus will also approach the Supreme Court on the matter related to conflict of interest," said a BCCI official.

BCCI ethics officer D K Jain had last month ruled that VVS Laxman and Sourav Ganguly can only choose one out of their multiple cricketing roles they are performing at the moment, including their commentary commitments.

Jain had given his verdict as per the BCCI constitution which allows one person to hold not more than one position at the same time. However, the COA did not enforce his order and decided to approach the Supreme Court.

More CRICKET News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
SRL 314/8 (50.0) vs BAN
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, July 26, 2019, 22:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 26, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue