'No written or verbal complaint made by any India cricketer against Virat Kohli,' says BCCI treasurer

Media reports hinting that all is not well with Team India and a few players are unhappy with the treatment captain Kohli has been giving them. Reportedly, senior India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin senior batters Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara had complained to the BCCI against Kohli for treating them harshly.

As per an IANS report, a senior player complained to the BCCI secretary Jay Shah against Kohli for making him insecure in the team. As per reports, the senior player in question was Ashwin after the Indian captain lashed out at him for not performing up to the mark in the World Test Championships (WTC) final against New Zealand.

Later, it was also reported that Pujara and Rahane also lodged their complaints against Kohli as the captain blasted them after the WTC final defeat.

However, the BCCI treasurer was quoted by Times of India that no verbal or written complaint has been sent to the BCCI by any member of the Indian side against Kohli.

Earlier this month, Kohli's decision to step down as the captain of India's T20I side after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup came as a surprise to many. Reports later emerged that the senior batter's decision to relinquish captaincy was governed by the fact that the players were not happy with him.

Speaking with the TOI, Dhumal said, "The media must stop writing this rubbish. Let me say this on the record that no Indian cricketer has made any complaint to the BCCI - written or verbal. The BCCI can't keep answering every false report that keeps appearing. The other day, we saw some reports saying there will be changes in India's World Cup squad. Who said that?"

There have been constant reports of rift within the men's side and the rumours of Kohli stepping down the captain of the T20I side proved to be true when the Delhi cricketer announced that he'll quit T20I captaincy after the T20 WC.