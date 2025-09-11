Cricket Not Pat Cummins, Not Heinrich Klaasen: Guess Who Kavya Maran Picked as Her Captain By Siddhika Prajapati Published: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 7:00 [IST]

oi-Siddhika Prajapati

Kavya Maran has officially named Tristan Stubbs as the new captain of Sunrisers Eastern Cape for the SA20 2025 season, sidelining expectations that Pat Cummins or Heinrich Klaasen would take charge.

The decision brings a fresh wave of attention to Stubbs, who was first bought by Maran's side for a record Rs 4.6 crore in the SA20's inaugural player auction back in 2022. Since then, Stubbs has proven his worth with 723 runs in 36 matches, maintaining a strike rate above 140 and securing three half-centuries.

Kavya Maran's Bold Call

As owner of Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Maran has already seen her franchise win two SA20 titles and finish as runners-up last season. By handing Stubbs the captaincy, she is signaling trust in a young player with both talent and temperament to lead in high-pressure tournaments.

Tristan Stubbs's Rise to the Top

Stubbs's journey has been anything but ordinary. From being a record buy in 2022 to consistently delivering quick-fire knocks, he has built a reputation as a dependable middle-order batter. His success in both domestic leagues has now carved him a leadership role.

Markram Moves On

Markram's departure is equally notable. Bought for Rs 7 crore by Durban Super Giants, he not only leaves behind the captaincy but also enters a phase where his SA20 salary surpasses his IPL pay, underlining how highly valued he remains in South Africa's franchise league.

With Tristan Stubbs taking charge, Sunrisers Eastern Cape enter the 2025 season with renewed energy. For Maran, the gamble lies in whether this youthful leader can carry forward the legacy of a team already decorated with titles.