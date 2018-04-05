Now I can buy my own home and support family: Jofra Archer on his IPL stint

""It is life-changing. I'll be able to buy my own home and change my family's life as well," Archer, who plays for Sussex in English county, was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

"It's probably the biggest T20 competition outside of international cricket, and I can't play international cricket at the moment, so it's probably going to be the biggest challenge of my life so far. I just want to perform as well as I did in the Big Bash," said Archer.

However, Archer said his ultimate priority is Test cricket and play for England.

"I think Test cricket is the reason I tried to become a pro, I just hope that the time flies. If it is that I have to wait until 2022, I'm much happier doing what I've done this winter and seeing new places, so either way I'm not fussed about waiting," said Archer.

He said cricket and his family are his priorities and that his life switches between the two.

"For me is about juggling cricket and my family time," he said. "I'm in England for 210 days a year, and other franchise tournaments limit my family time, but family time is most important to me. If it is that it is going to cut into my family time, I may have to leave a tournament out."

"My family keeps me grounded, keeps me sane," he said. "I try not to be away for too long, it is very easy to be constantly on the go. l literally left Bangladesh and went to the Big Bash, within hours of it finishing. You can be here, there and everywhere in a matter of hours," said Archer.

"Two years ago I was playing club cricket, then halfway through that club season, I made my debut here with Sussex. And the rest is history really. Everything happens for a reason, I believe that, and I showed that this winter," said Archer.