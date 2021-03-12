Obstructing the field: Full List of cricketers who have been dismissed in this bizarre manner

1. Test cricket
There is only one instance of obstructing the field dismissal in Test cricket. Former England captain and batting great Len Hutton was dismissed in this way. It happened in the fifth Test against South Africa at the Oval in 1951.
2. ODI cricket
Danushka Gunathilaka of Sri Lanka is the 8th batsmen to get out for obstructing the field. It happened on March 10, 2021 against the West Indies at St John's Antigua.
Others are:
Rameez Raja (Pakistan) vs England, Karachi, 1987
Mohinder Amarnath (India) vs Sri Lanka, Ahmedabad, 1989
Inzamam-ul-Haq (Pakistan) vs India, Peshawar, 2006
Mohammed Hafeez (Pakistan) vs SA, Durban, 2013
Anwar Ali (Pakistan) vs SA, Port Elizabeth, 2013
Ben Stokes (England) vs Australia, Lord's, 2015
Xavier Marshall (USA) vs UAE, Sharjah, 2019.
Thirush Kamini (India women) vs West Indies, Vijayawada, 2016.
3. T20I
Only two batsmen are dismissed for obstructing the field and they are Jason Roy of England against South Africa at Taunton in 2017 and Hassan Rasheed of Maldives against Qatar in Muscat in 2019.
4. IPL
There were two instances of batsmen getting out for obstructing the field in the IPL. Yusuf Pathan was dismissed in such a way during IPL 2013. He was playing for Kolkata Knight Riders against Pune Warriors India. Amit Mishra was also dismissed in such a manner in IPL 2019 while playing for Delhi Capitals against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
5. First-Class cricket
Saurashtra's Sheldon Jackson was dismissed for obstructing the field in 2017 during the Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Chhattisgarh. Some others are Mark Ramprakash of Surrey against Gloucestershire in 2011, Alex Ross of Brisbane Heat in 2018, Ryan Burl of Zimbabwe in the Logan Cup in 2017.