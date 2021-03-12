Obstructing the field: Full List of cricketers who have been dismissed in this bizarre manner

Bengaluru, March 12: The dismissal of Lankan opener Danushka Gunathilaka, obstructing the field, in the first ODI between West Indies and Sri Lanka has sparked outrage across the cricketing world.

The bizarre incident played out at the St John's Cricket Stadium in Antigua. The incident happened in the 22nd over of the Sri Lanka innings. Gunathilaka played a shot but the ball dropped right at his feet as the all-rounder took a couple of steps for a run. Gunathilaka then moved back to get into the batting crease after deciding not to go for a single but in that process, the all-rounder deflected the ball.

DANUSHKA GUNATHILAKA INCIDENT | MCC LAW ON OBSTRUCTING THE FIELD

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard appealed and Gunathilaka was given out (soft signal). The third umpire too couldn't find any concrete evidence to overturn the decision and Gunathilaka walked back to the pavilion after "wilfully obstructing the field."

Here MyKhel looks back at the other such incidents in the past.

1. Test cricket There is only one instance of obstructing the field dismissal in Test cricket. Former England captain and batting great Len Hutton was dismissed in this way. It happened in the fifth Test against South Africa at the Oval in 1951. 2. ODI cricket Danushka Gunathilaka of Sri Lanka is the 8th batsmen to get out for obstructing the field. It happened on March 10, 2021 against the West Indies at St John's Antigua. Others are: Rameez Raja (Pakistan) vs England, Karachi, 1987 Mohinder Amarnath (India) vs Sri Lanka, Ahmedabad, 1989 Inzamam-ul-Haq (Pakistan) vs India, Peshawar, 2006 Mohammed Hafeez (Pakistan) vs SA, Durban, 2013 Anwar Ali (Pakistan) vs SA, Port Elizabeth, 2013 Ben Stokes (England) vs Australia, Lord's, 2015 Xavier Marshall (USA) vs UAE, Sharjah, 2019. Thirush Kamini (India women) vs West Indies, Vijayawada, 2016. 3. T20I Only two batsmen are dismissed for obstructing the field and they are Jason Roy of England against South Africa at Taunton in 2017 and Hassan Rasheed of Maldives against Qatar in Muscat in 2019. 4. IPL There were two instances of batsmen getting out for obstructing the field in the IPL. Yusuf Pathan was dismissed in such a way during IPL 2013. He was playing for Kolkata Knight Riders against Pune Warriors India. Amit Mishra was also dismissed in such a manner in IPL 2019 while playing for Delhi Capitals against Sunrisers Hyderabad. 5. First-Class cricket Saurashtra's Sheldon Jackson was dismissed for obstructing the field in 2017 during the Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Chhattisgarh. Some others are Mark Ramprakash of Surrey against Gloucestershire in 2011, Alex Ross of Brisbane Heat in 2018, Ryan Burl of Zimbabwe in the Logan Cup in 2017.