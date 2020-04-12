On this day in 2004: Brian Lara regains Test cricket's world record with his unbeaten 400 against England

The talismanic left-handed batsman plundered a mammoth 375 versus England in 1994 - a record that stood until October 2003, when Australia opener Matthew Hayden hit a merciless 380 at Zimbabwe's expense.

Back at St John's against the same opponent as in his initial exploits, Lara took the record back into his ownership a mere 185 days after Hayden's heroics. It was the fourth match of the Test series that was already lost by the hosts but the southpaw produced a stellar show in the dead rubber.

Michael Vaughan's England could console themselves with the fact a famous series victory was already in the bag as Lara ploughed on for 582 deliveries across 12 hours and 58 minutes at the crease.

#OnThisDay in 2004, Brian Lara slammed a record-beating 400* against England in St John's 💥



It remains the highest-ever individual score in Tests.



An extraordinary knock by an extraordinary cricketer 🙌 pic.twitter.com/eDSj9RzxFq — ICC (@ICC) April 12, 2020

Lara swept Gareth Batty behind square to reach 400 not out, prompting the declaration. He is still-only Test batsman to score a quadruple century in the longest format of the game. West Indies scored 751 for 5 before declaring the first innings. England scored 285/10 and 422/5 as the match ended in a draw.

His 501 not out for Warwickshire against Durham in 1994 remains the highest first-class score of all time.

Top 5 highest individual scores in Test innings:

400* - Brian Lara (WI) Vs England @ Antigua Recreation Ground, St. John's in 2003-04

380 - Matthew Hayden (Aus) Vs Zimbabwe @ WACA Ground, Perth in 2003-04

375 - Brian Lara (WI) Vs England @ Antigua Recreation Ground, St. John's in 1993-94

374 - Mahela Jayawardene (SL) Vs South Africa @ Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo in 2006

365* - Garfield Sobers (WI) Vs Pakistan @ Sabina Park, Kingston in 1957-58.