On this day in 2004: Brian Lara regains Test cricket's world record with his unbeaten 400 against England

New Delhi, April 12: West Indies batting great Brian Lara created a world record after reclaiming the world record of the biggest individual score in Test history when he scored 400 not out against England on April 12 in 2004 in Antigua.
The talismanic left-handed batsman plundered a mammoth 375 versus England in 1994 - a record that stood until October 2003, when Australia opener Matthew Hayden hit a merciless 380 at Zimbabwe's expense.
Back at St John's against the same opponent as in his initial exploits, Lara took the record back into his ownership a mere 185 days after Hayden's heroics. It was the fourth match of the Test series that was already lost by the hosts but the southpaw produced a stellar show in the dead rubber.
Michael Vaughan's England could console themselves with the fact a famous series victory was already in the bag as Lara ploughed on for 582 deliveries across 12 hours and 58 minutes at the crease.
It remains the highest-ever individual score in Tests.
Lara swept Gareth Batty behind square to reach 400 not out, prompting the declaration. He is still-only Test batsman to score a quadruple century in the longest format of the game. West Indies scored 751 for 5 before declaring the first innings. England scored 285/10 and 422/5 as the match ended in a draw.
His 501 not out for Warwickshire against Durham in 1994 remains the highest first-class score of all time.
Top 5 highest individual scores in Test innings:
400* - Brian Lara (WI) Vs England @ Antigua Recreation Ground, St. John's in 2003-04
380 - Matthew Hayden (Aus) Vs Zimbabwe @ WACA Ground, Perth in 2003-04
375 - Brian Lara (WI) Vs England @ Antigua Recreation Ground, St. John's in 1993-94
374 - Mahela Jayawardene (SL) Vs South Africa @ Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo in 2006
365* - Garfield Sobers (WI) Vs Pakistan @ Sabina Park, Kingston in 1957-58.
