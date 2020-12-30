On This day in 2014: MS Dhoni stunned the cricketing world by retiring from Test Cricket in Melbourne

It was the Boxing Day Test in 2014 and Indian cricket team, unlike yesterday's win, was struggling to salvage a draw against a dominant Australian side. Already trailing 0-2 in the series, MS Dhoni's men were facing an uphill task of preventing another defeat.

In response to Australia's first innings total of 530, India scored 465, thanks to big hundreds from Virat Kohli (169) and Ajinkya Rahane (147). In its second essay, Australian batsmen frustrated India bowlers and declared innings at 318/9. India faced a monumental task of chasing the of 384 runs but they were off to a disastrous start by losing three wickets for 19 runs.

Centurions of the first innings Kohli (54) and Rahane (48) stemmed the fall of wickets and tried to revive their team's chances of a win but the duo along with Cheteshwar Pujara (21) fell in a gap of 38 runs. Captain Dhoni (24*) then prevented a batting collapse and with Ravichandran Ashwin (8*) by his side ensured India deny Australia a win.

Soon after the conclusion of the match, the BCCI announced that Dhoni has retired from Test cricket after representing the country in 90 Tests and scoring 4876 Runs. Dhoni slammed six tons and 33 fifties in the longer format of the game with his knock of 224 against Australia in Chennai, being his highest individual score.

Dhoni conveyed his decision to BCCI and in turn, the Indian cricket board broke the news through a press release. The statement said Dhoni had chosen to abdicate from Tests to concentrate on ODIs and T20s. Dhoni preferred to remain incommunicado on his decision and the suspense continued.

The 'Captain Cool' quit Tests in Melbourne rather than at home. It was the third Test of the four-match series and he was there in the middle when India secured a draw but lost the rubber 2-0.