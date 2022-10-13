One cannot stay in administration forever: Sourav Ganguly breaks silence on future as BCCI President

As per reports, Ganguly will not run for president for a second term, after taking over the reigns in 2019. While former Indian cricketer Binny is the frontrunner for the job, current BCCI secretary Jay Shah is set to continue in his current role.

Roger Binny set to replace Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President; Here's full election panel list

Speaking during an event in Kolkata on Thursday, the former Indian skipper broke his silence and said, “one cannot stay in administration forever.”

The current BCCI president added that like you cannot play forever, you cannot remain in administration forever. “I was the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal for five years. I have been president of BCCI for years. After all these terms, you have to leave and go. As an administrator, you have to contribute a lot and make things better for the team.

“Me being a player, who was around for a long time, understood it. I enjoyed my time as an administrator thoroughly. You cannot play forever and you cannot remain in administration forever,” said Ganguly.

Ganguly is tipped to be the country’s representative for the 16-member International Cricket Council (ICC) Board chairman’s post. The elections for the ICC chairman’s post is set to be held this November.

Roger Binny set to replace Sourav Ganguly: Political debate erupts as TMC-BJP locked in a war-of-words

Meanwhile, speaking at the event, Ganguly took a walk down memory lane and added that the best days were the days when you play for your country. But the former skipper went on to state that he will go on to do “bigger things in life.”

“Whatever you do in life, I keep telling everyone that the best days were when you play for the country. I have seen so much after that. I’ve been the president of CAB (Cricket Association of Bengal), I was the president of BCCI and I will go on to do bigger things in future. But those 15 years were the best days of my life,” signed off Ganguly.

The elections will be held in Mumbai on October 18th.