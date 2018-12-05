Over 1000 players register for VIVO IPL 2019 Player Auction

Cricket

Bengaluru, December 5: The VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) Player Registration closed on Tuesday (December 4) with 1003 players, including 232 overseas cricketers signing up to be a part of the VIVO IPL 2019 Player Auction set to take place on December 18, 2018.

Aiming to fill up the available 70 spots are 200 capped players, 800 uncapped and three players from Associate Nations. Of the 800 uncapped, 746 are Indians. For the first time in the history of the Indian Premier League, cricketers from nine states - Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Puducherry - have registered and will hope to showcase their talent in the world's biggest T20 tournament.

Franchises will now have time until 5:00 PM IST, Monday (December 10th) to submit their shortlist of players that will make up the final VIVO IPL 2019 Player Auction list.

As the tournament prepares to enter its 12th edition, Hugh Edmeades, an independent fine art, classic car and charity auctioneer will be the new gavel master. With over 30 years of experience at Christie's, Edmeades will engage the bidders from eight franchises in his inimitable style.

The country-wise breakdown of 232 overseas players is as below:

Country Players Registered

Afghanistan 27

Australia 35

Bangladesh 10

England 14

Hong Kong 1

Ireland 1

Netherlands 1

New Zealand 17

South Africa 59

Sri Lanka 28

USA 1

West Indies 33

Zimbabwe 5

Source: BCCI Release

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 5, 2018, 18:20 [IST]
