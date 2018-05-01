Paine and Cummins named to Cricket Australia's player behaviour panel

Australian cricket is still recovering from the controversial 3-1 series defeat in South Africa, a tour that led to CA imposing 12-month bans on Steve Smith and David Warner, and a nine-month sanction on Cameron Bancroft, for all domestic and international cricket for their roles in the scandal.

In a bid to avoid such an occurrence happening again, CA has set up a panel led by ex-Test opener Rick McCosker and consisting of captain Paine, paceman Cummins, former internationals Shane Watson and George Bailey, women's skipper Rachael Haynes and the yet-to-be announced replacement for Darren Lehmann, who resigned as coach despite having been found to have had no part in the plan.

"We understand and share the disappointment of fans and the broader Australian community about these events," said CA chairman David Peever. "The board is determined to do all we can to prevent such events from ever happening again.

"We have full confidence that Simon and his team, along with Rick and the player panel, will be able to fully review and identify recommendations for improvement."

Source: OPTA