Cricket PAK vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: Andy Pycroft Retains Referee Role, Apologises to Pakistan Before Toss
Published: Wednesday, September 17, 2025

PAK vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: The cloud of uncertainty surrounding Match 10 of the Asia Cup 2025 has finally lifted, with the Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates clash getting underway at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. After a day dominated by controversy, the focus has shifted back to cricket, with the UAE winning the toss and choosing to bowl first.

The build-up to this fixture was anything but routine. Tensions flared after Pakistan initially threatened to boycott the game, citing dissatisfaction with match referee Andy Pycroft's handling of the "handshake controversy" in their previous encounter against India. At one point, reports suggested the Pakistan squad had been ordered to remain in their hotel, with the PCB even requesting the ICC to postpone the match by an hour.

In the end, after hours of back-and-forth discussions, a compromise was reached. Pycroft retained his role as match referee, a stance the ICC refused to alter, but in a conciliatory gesture, he personally walked over to the Pakistan management and captain Salman Ali Agha before the toss to issue an apology as per claims from the Pakistani camp. This move appears to have softened tensions, allowing the game to proceed without further delay.

At the toss, UAE captain Muhammad Waseem decided to put Pakistan in to bat first, banking on early assistance under the lights at Dubai. With openers Waseem and Alishan Sharafu in good touch, UAE will be hoping their bowlers can create early breakthroughs and put Pakistan under pressure. For Pakistan, it's a chance to redeem themselves after a seven-wicket defeat to India in their previous outing.

The match timings were slightly adjusted following the morning drama. The toss took place at 7:00 PM local time, with play starting at 7:30 PM. For fans back home, that translates to 8:30 PM toss and 9:00 PM start in India, while in Pakistan it was 8:00 PM and 8:30 PM respectively.

Although the controversy has dominated headlines, all eyes will now be on the cricket. With Super Four qualification at stake, both Pakistan and UAE will be desperate to secure two crucial points in this high-pressure encounter.