PAK vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: What did Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha Say on Next IND vs PAK Match?

Pakistan registered a crucial 41-run win over the United Arab Emirates in Match 10 of the Asia Cup 2025, played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday (September 17).

With this victory, Salman Ali Agha's side sealed a place in the Super Four alongside arch-rivals India, setting up a much-anticipated clash between the two teams on September 21 at the same venue. The result also meant that UAE were eliminated from the tournament.

Speaking after the game, skipper Salman Agha admitted that his team still has work to do with the bat. "We got the job done but we needed to bat better in the middle overs. If we had batted well, we could have reached 170-180," he said. While praising his bowlers, he also credited Shaheen Shah Afridi and Abrar Ahmed for their match-winning impact. "Shaheen is a proven match-winner, and his batting has improved a lot. Abrar has been outstanding-he's the one pulling us back into games. If we play our best cricket, we can challenge any side," the captain remarked, clearly eyeing the upcoming India fixture.

In the match, Pakistan posted 146 for 9, a total rescued largely by Afridi's late cameo-an unbeaten 29 off just 14 balls. Afridi then shone with the ball, taking two wickets, while Haris Rauf and Abrar Ahmed also picked up a brace each. Their combined effort restricted UAE to 105 all out, ensuring a comfortable win despite Pakistan's batting stutter in the middle overs. Afridi's all-round heroics earned him the Player of the Match award, and he expressed delight at contributing to a winning cause.

The encounter was not without drama. The game began an hour late after Pakistan briefly considered boycotting due to the ongoing "handshake controversy" involving India's Suryakumar Yadav and match referee Andy Pycroft. The PCB had requested Pycroft's removal and sanctions against Yadav, but the ICC turned down the appeal. Pycroft later issued an apology, with the governing body confirming an inquiry into the incident.

With tensions already simmering, the upcoming Super Four clash between India and Pakistan promises to be even more fiery, especially after India defeated Pakistan earlier in the group stage by seven wickets.