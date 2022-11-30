Cricket
Pakistan and England agree to delay decision on first Test

By Jonathan Davies

Rawalpindi, November 30: Pakistan and England have agreed to delay the decision on the commencement of their first Test following a viral outbreak in the tourists' camp.

Both Cricket Boards (the PCB and ECB) discussed postponing the start of the three-match series - and England's first red-ball match in Pakistan since 2005 - which is due to begin in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

The decision was based on medical advice from the visitors' doctors after an infection swept through the travelling camp, disrupting their preparations with only a handful of players training on Wednesday.

The two boards also agreed the first Test will instead commence on Friday, should the recovering England players not be well enough to take to the field on schedule.

Although, the schedule for the following Tests would remain unaffected with the five-day matches taking place in Multan and Karachi from December 9 to 13, and December 17 to 21 respectively.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 30, 2022, 22:54 [IST]
