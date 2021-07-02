Pakistan Central Contract: Hasan Ali, Mohammad Rizwan enter Category A; Details

The list was finalised by the panel that comprised Director - International Cricket, Zakir Khan, chief selector Muhammad Wasim and Director - High Performance, Nadeem Khan, who also consulted head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and captain Babar Azam.

The provisional list was then shared with Chief Executive Wasim Khan before it was approved by PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani.

The 12-month contracts will run from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022.

In the central contract list, 2021-22, Hasan Ali and Mohammad Rizwan have been offered Category A. Hasan Ali had missed out on the contract last year due to an injury but following his stellar performance in 2020-21 as well as looking ahead to the 2021-22 season, he has been placed in Category A.

Rizwan has been rewarded for his consistent performance across all formats by moving him from Category B.

Likewise, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Nawaz, and Nauman Ali have also been offered central contracts in recognition of their contributions and performances in the 2020-21 season.

Haris Rauf and Mohammad Hasnain, who were in the Emerging Category last year, have been promoted to Category C, while youngsters Imran Butt, Shahnawaz Dahani, and Usman Qadir have been placed in Emerging Category.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said: "Selecting 20 players amongst a big pool of quality cricketers is always a challenging task. I would like to thank the panel for their diligent work in selecting the 2021-22 central contract list against an agreed criteria.

"In the new list, we have seen eight new players emerge who have now gained central contracts. Due to the competitive nature of the central contract system nine players who had contracts in 2020-21 have sadly missed out on this occasion.

The door remains firmly open for these players and they will continue to remain in the plans of the selectors."