Pakistan cricketer Ahmed Shehzad fails dope test after consuming marijuana: Reports

However, it was later reported that it was the right-handed batsman who failed the dope test after smoking marijuana.

As per reports, the dope test was conducted during the Pakistan Cup which was held between April and May.

"A player has reportedly tested positive for a prohibited substance. But under ICC rules PCB cannot name the player or charge sheet him until the chemical report is CONFIRMED by the Anti-Dope Agency of the government. We should have an answer in a day or two," a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) media statement said on their Twitter handle on Wednesday.

Moments later, Pakistani journalist Zainab Abbas also took to Twitter to confirm that it was Shahzad who was tested positive for consuming Marijuana.

"Ahmad Shahzad has been tested positive for Marijuana - the test was conducted prior to the Scotland series during Pakistan Cup," wrote Abbas on her Twitter handle.

26-year-old Shehzad was recently seen in action during Pakistan's two-match T20I series against Scotland last week.

He had played for eventual Pakistan Cup champions Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In the domestic tournament, Shahzad slammed three fifties and a century where he scored 372 runs.