Hasan Ali ties the knot with India's Samiya Arzoo in Dubai, becomes fourth Pakistan cricketer to have an Indian bride

Dubai, Aug 20: Pakistan cricketer Hasan Ali got married to Indian girl Samiya Arzoo in a traditional wedding ceremony in Dubai on Tuesday (September 20). The ceremony was held at Atlantis Palm Hotel. The ceremony was attended by close family members and friends.

Hasan Ali became the fourth Pakistani cricketer to tie the knots with an Indian girl after Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik is married to Indian tennis player Sania Mirza, while Mohsin Khan had a short marriage with Bollywood actress Reena Roy. Legendary Pakistan cricketer Zaheer Abbas also has an Indian wife.

Pakistani cricketers and members of the Pakistan Cricket Board were in attendence of the Nikah along with the family and friends.

Hasan's wife Samiya hails from Chandeni village of Nuh (Mewat) district in Haryana. Her father Liyaqat Ali is a retired Block Development Officer with the state government and he lives in Faridabad.

Here are a few images from the wedding ceremony:

Shadab Khan poses a picture with newly married couple with Hasan Ali and his wife Samiya Arzoo at Atlantis, The Palm. Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan attended the wedding of his fellow teammate and greeted the newly weds.

Family members and close friends of the newly weds attended the Nikah ceremony at Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai.

God bless you and your life partner

The pictures of the couple participating in the pre-wedding shoots in UAE were also going viral on social media. Indian tennis player and wife of former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza, wished Hasan for starting new innings. Sania even had a cheeky message for the Pakistan speedster.

Samiya is based in Dubai and works as a flight engineer with the Emirates airlines. She holds a degree in Aeronautics from Manav Rachna University in Faridabad. Samiya studied at St Peter's School, Sector 16, Faridabad before pursuing higher studies at DAV School, Sector 14, Faridabad. Later, she joined Manav Rachna University to pursue aeronautical engineering and worked for Jet Airways.

Even before the wedding, the images and videos of the couple were going viral over social media. The pre-wedding shoot pictures of the couple were constantly garnering the attention of the fans.