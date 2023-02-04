Pakistan cricketer Shaheen Shah Afridi gets married to Shahid Afridi's daughter Ansha in Karachi

The 22-year-old left-arm seamer got married to Ansha Afridi in presence of family and friends in Karachi.

This is the wedding season in Indian and Pakistan cricket as players on both sides are tying the knot. Pakistan's Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan entered wedlock recently while India's KL Rahul and Axar Patel also took the nuptial vows with their lady loves.

The Nikkah ceremony of the tall pacer which was followed by the Dawat-e-Walima (wedding reception) was held on Friday. Several Pakistani cricketers were present at the grand wedding and reception.

Images and videos of the wedding reception and Nikkah of the exceedingly talented fast bowler started doing the rounds on social media.

According to the reports in local media, Shaheen's mehendi function was held on Thursday (February 2) while the Nikkahnama was exchanged on Friday.

Guests who attended Shaheen Afridi's wedding reception

The Nikkah ceremony was attended by close family members of the bride and the groom's family.

Members of the Pakistan cricket team were spotted at the reception and the groom posed for photographs along with his father-in-law during the reception.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam, all-rounder and limited-overs vice-captain Shadab Khan, former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, and young pacer Naseem Shah were also in attendance.

Amongst other dignitaries present at the function were legendary Pakistan captain Jahangir Khan and International Cricket Council's (ICC) General Manager (GM) Wasim Khan.

In one of the videos going viral over social media, Shaheen could be seen getting a tight embrace from Babar after the Nikah.

Babar also took to his Twitter handle to share an image from the reception and wrote a heartfelt message for his teammate.

May your hearts beat as one, Congratulations dearest @iShaheenAfridi pic.twitter.com/OvJXmWHCVp — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) February 3, 2023

Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan couldn't attend the wedding as he's busy playing in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) but the star cricketer took to his social media handle to post a video and conveyed his best wishes to the newlyweds.

"Prayers for you my baby brother @iShaheenAfridi. May you and your wife be the source of happiness and joy for each other, Ameen," Rizwan captioned the video message.

Prayers for you my baby brother @iShaheenAfridi. May you and your wife be the source of happiness and joy for each other, Ameen. #ShaheenShahAfridi pic.twitter.com/VL7Wp7x6uR — Muhammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) February 3, 2023

Who is Shaheen Afridi's wife Ansha Afridi?

Ansha Afridi is the second-born of legendary Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi. Ansha is a medical student from the UK. She got engaged to Shaheen Afridi in 2021.

Earlier, the young pacer had revealed in an interview that it was he who liked Ansha and wished to make her his 'shareek-e-hayat' (life partner). His family approached Shahid Afridi for the union to which the former Pakistan captain and his family agreed.