Pakistan female cricketer Kainat Imtiaz announces her engagement on Twitter - see pic

The Pakistan pacer got hitched on July 17. Kainat, who is very active on social media and commands 86000-plus followers on the micro-blogging site. She frequently shares posts for her fans.

"Finally I said YES! Ring 17th July 2020 Engaged, Allhumdullilah," she wrote on Twitter. The right-arm speedster has been receiving wishes from her fans and teammates since the announcement.

The Karachi-born cricketer made her international debut in 2010 against South Africa in a T20I game held at Potchefstroom. Her ODI debut was against Bangladesh in Fatullah in 2011. The 28-year-old has picked up 9 ODI wickets in 11 games while six wickets in 12 T20Is.

Kainat's last appearance for Pakistan Women's National Cricket Team was against Bangladesh in October last year. She wasn't picked up for T20 World Cup, where Pakistan only managed one win.

She was part of the Pakistan side for the 50-over World Cup played in England in 2017. She picked up three wickets in four matches. Pakistan had lost all the seven matches to crash out from the league stage.