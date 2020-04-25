Pakistan great Sana Mir retires

Mir, 34, played 226 times for Pakistan across one-day internationals and Twenty20s, leading her country on 137 occasions.

The spinner retires as Pakistan's leading wicket-taker in ODIs having claimed 151 dismissals, the joint fourth-most of all-time, while she scored 1,630 runs in the format.

Mir's last ODI was in November 2019 and she did not play in the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia earlier this year.

"The last few months have provided me with an opportunity to contemplate," she said in a statement released on the Pakistan Cricket Board's website.

"I feel it is the right time for me to move on. I believe I have contributed to the best of my ability for my country and the sport."