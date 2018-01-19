Black Caps survive Pakistan comeback to claim series sweep

Wellington, January 19: New Zealand completed a 5-0 whitewash of the one-day international series, despite a late fightback by Pakistan in the fifth and final ODI on Friday.

Pakistan's top order crumbled in reply to New Zealand's 271 for seven but the tourists rallied to lose by only 15 runs in a nail-biting finish at Basin Reserve in Wellington.

The Pakistanis were facing another comprehensive defeat after Martin Guptill's 13th ODI century and Matt Henry's fine performance with the ball, which left the visitors reeling at 57 for five.

Pakistan refused to surrender – even at 202 for eight and 235 for nine – the run chase set to go down to the final over as Haris Sohail (63), Shadab Khan (54), Aamer Yamin (32 not out), Faheem Ashraf (23) and Mohammad Nawaz (23) targeted New Zealand's attack.

But Pakistan were made to pay for their slow start, New Zealand surviving to win a bilateral ODI series 5-0 for just the second time in history.

Henry finished with figures of four for 53, having taken the opening three wickets – openers Umar Amin (2) and Fakhar Zaman (12) and Babar Azam (10), while Mitchell Santner (3-40), Lockie Ferguson (2-64) and Colin de Grandhomme (1-48) chipped in.

While Pakistan restricted the hosts, Guptill (100) took centre stage earlier in the day after Black Caps captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat first.

The 31-year-old and Ross Taylor (59), who posted his 41st half-century, combined for 112 runs after Colin Munro and Williamson made decent starts but failed to push on.

Munro stormed out of the blocks with 34 off 24 deliveries before he was dismissed by Rumman Raees (3-67), while Yamin (1-65) got the wicket of Williamson (22) 12 overs later.

That brought Guptill and Taylor together, and while Pakistan managed to slow New Zealand's scoring, the pair were able to celebrate milestones.

Guptill, who had a life on 72 after slipping over as Faheem Ashraf (2-49) missed the stumps in a run-out chance, brought up his ton off 125 balls but his innings was ended with the next delivery when he was caught by Mohammad Hafeez off Rumman as he tried to lift the ball over leg side.

His wicket triggered a middle-order collapse as the New Zealanders lost 31 for four, including three in the space of five runs after Taylor followed Guptill back to the pavilion.

