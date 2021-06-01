Pakistan Super League 2021: PSL 2021 Second Phase Schedule, Venue, Timings in IST

It was scheduled to resume from June 2 but won't begin on time due to logistical issues. Several players haven't yet reached the UAE and will be required to serve mandatory quarantine before taking on the field.

PSL 6: Sarfaraz, 10 others denied entry permission to board commercial flights to Abu Dhabi

11 players and officials from Pakistan, including Pakistan cricketer and Quetta Gladiators' captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, were not allowed to board a flight to Abu Dhabi via Doha and will now be sent through Bahrain. They have been sent home to spend time with their families as they await their visas.

Over 200 players, support staff and tournament officials from Pakistan - 57 persons from Karachi and 145 from Lahore - are already in Abu Dhabi for the tournament after being flown on a special charter flight on May 27.

While there's still doubt over the date on which the marquee tournament will resume here's the second phase of the tournament's schedule which the organisers had announced in the first place:

June 1, 2021

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United @ Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi @ 08:30 PM IST

June 2, 2021

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings @ Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi @ 08:30 PM IST

June 3, 2021

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators @ Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi @ 08:30 PM IST

June 4, 2021

Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars @ Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi @ 08:30 PM IST

June 5, 2021

Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings @ Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi @ 05:30 PM IST

June 5, 2021

Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators @ Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi @ 10:30 PM IST

June 6, 2021

Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings @ Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi @ 11:30 PM IST

June 7, 2021

Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars @ Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi @ 08:30 PM IST

June 8, 2021

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi @ Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi @ 08:30 PM IST

June 9, 2021

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars @ Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi @ 08:30 PM IST

June 10, 2021

Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings @ Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi @ 08:30 PM IST

June 11, 2021

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United @ Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi @ 08:30 PM IST

June 12, 2021

Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi @ Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi @ 05:30 PM IST

June 13, 2021

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars @ Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi @ 01:30 AM IST

June 13, 2021

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi @ Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi @ 08:30 PM IST

June 14, 2021

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars @ Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi @ 08:30 PM IST

June 16, 2021

Qualifier (Team 1 vs Team 2) @ Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi @ 08:30 PM IST

June 17, 2021

Eliminator 1 (Team 3 vs Team 4) @ Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi @ 08:30 PM IST

June 18, 2021

Eliminator 2 (Loser Qualifier vs Winner Eliminator 1) @ Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

@ 08:30 PM IST

June 20, 2021

FINAL @ Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi @ 08:30 PM IST