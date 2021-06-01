Pakistan Super League 2021: PSL 2021 Second Phase Schedule, Venue, Timings in IST

Abu Dhabi, June 1: The second phase of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 is set to start in the UAE. The domestic T20 tournament organised by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was postponed earlier this year midway after players started testing Covid-19 positive due to the bio bubble breach.
It was scheduled to resume from June 2 but won't begin on time due to logistical issues. Several players haven't yet reached the UAE and will be required to serve mandatory quarantine before taking on the field.
PSL 6: Sarfaraz, 10 others denied entry permission to board commercial flights to Abu Dhabi
11 players and officials from Pakistan, including Pakistan cricketer and Quetta Gladiators' captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, were not allowed to board a flight to Abu Dhabi via Doha and will now be sent through Bahrain. They have been sent home to spend time with their families as they await their visas.
Over 200 players, support staff and tournament officials from Pakistan - 57 persons from Karachi and 145 from Lahore - are already in Abu Dhabi for the tournament after being flown on a special charter flight on May 27.
While there's still doubt over the date on which the marquee tournament will resume here's the second phase of the tournament's schedule which the organisers had announced in the first place:
June 1, 2021
Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United @ Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi @ 08:30 PM IST
June 2, 2021
Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings @ Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi @ 08:30 PM IST
June 3, 2021
Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators @ Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi @ 08:30 PM IST
June 4, 2021
Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars @ Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi @ 08:30 PM IST
June 5, 2021
Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings @ Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi @ 05:30 PM IST
June 5, 2021
Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators @ Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi @ 10:30 PM IST
June 6, 2021
Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings @ Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi @ 11:30 PM IST
June 7, 2021
Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars @ Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi @ 08:30 PM IST
June 8, 2021
Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi @ Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi @ 08:30 PM IST
June 9, 2021
Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars @ Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi @ 08:30 PM IST
June 10, 2021
Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings @ Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi @ 08:30 PM IST
June 11, 2021
Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United @ Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi @ 08:30 PM IST
June 12, 2021
Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi @ Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi @ 05:30 PM IST
June 13, 2021
Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars @ Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi @ 01:30 AM IST
June 13, 2021
Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi @ Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi @ 08:30 PM IST
June 14, 2021
Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars @ Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi @ 08:30 PM IST
June 16, 2021
Qualifier (Team 1 vs Team 2) @ Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi @ 08:30 PM IST
June 17, 2021
Eliminator 1 (Team 3 vs Team 4) @ Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi @ 08:30 PM IST
June 18, 2021
Eliminator 2 (Loser Qualifier vs Winner Eliminator 1) @ Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
@ 08:30 PM IST
June 20, 2021
FINAL @ Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi @ 08:30 PM IST
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.