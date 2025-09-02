Sports Bulletin For 2nd September: From Mitchell Starc Retiring From T20Is To Pat Cummins Getting Ruled Out Of India Series

PAK vs AFG Live Streaming Tri-Nation Series: When And Where To Watch Pakistan-Afghanistan Match Online And On TV In Pakistan, India, Afghanistan

PAK vs AFG Live Streaming: The UAE T20I Tri-Series 2025 is approaching a critical stage, and Tuesday's showdown between Pakistan and Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium could have a major bearing on the race to the final.

Scheduled for September 2, this contest is the fourth game of the tournament and comes with contrasting stakes for both sides.

Pakistan enter the match as the side to beat, having begun their campaign with back-to-back victories. Their commanding win over Afghanistan in the series opener by 39 runs highlighted the balance of their squad, with both bat and ball firing in unison. Another triumph on Tuesday would not only guarantee them a spot in the final but also allow the team management to rotate players and test bench strength as the series progresses.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, find themselves under significant pressure. A loss in their opening fixture has narrowed their path to the final, leaving them with virtually no room for error. To complicate matters, they face the demanding challenge of playing two games in as many days-a test of both endurance and composure. Victory against Pakistan has become a must if they are to remain in contention.

The conditions in Sharjah have so far favoured aggressive batting, rewarding players willing to settle in before accelerating. However, with multiple matches being played in quick succession, bowlers could find some assistance from a gradually wearing surface, provided they maintain discipline and accuracy. Any lapse, though, is likely to be punished heavily by batters keen to take control.

For Pakistan, the clash offers a chance to continue building momentum while also keeping one eye on the final. Afghanistan will need their experienced campaigners to lead from the front, supported by collective contributions across departments, if they are to upset the in-form opposition.

With Pakistan aiming to reinforce their dominance and Afghanistan battling for survival, the Sharjah encounter is set up as a must-watch contest.

Where to Watch

India: Live streaming on FanCode (app & website); no TV broadcast.

Pakistan: ARY Sports HD, Ten Sports HD; streaming on Tamasha.

Afghanistan: Live on Etisalat.

Bangladesh: T Sports (TV) and Tapmad (digital).