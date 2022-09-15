Pakistan vs England 2022: T20I Schedule, Squads, Broadcasters, TV Channel List & Live Streaming in India

Pakistan vs England 2022 T20 Squads
Pakistan: Squad will be announced on September 15
England: Jos Buttler (captain/wicketkeeper), Moeen Ali (vice captain), Harry Brook, Jordan Cox (wicketkeeper), Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Richard Gleeson, Alex Hales, Tom Helm, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Luke Wood.
Pakistan vs England 2022 T20Is Schedule
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time in IST
|20 September
|1st T20
|Karachi
|8 PM
|22 September
|2nd T20
|Karachi
|8 PM
|23 September
|3rd T20
|Karachi
|8 PM
|25 September
|4th T20
|Karachi
|8 PM
|28 September
|5th T20
|Lahore
|8 PM
|30 September
|6th T20
|Lahore
|8 PM
|2 October
|7th T20
|Lahore
|8 PM
Pakistan vs England 2022 T20 Broadcasters
India and South Asia Outside Pakistan: Sony Pictures Network
Pakistan: PTV Sports on Linear TV and ARY Zap on live streaming
Middle-East and North Africa: Etisalat
Caribbean: Flow Sports
New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ
Australia: Fox Sports
United Kingdom: Sky Sports
Sub-Saharan Africa: Super Sports
North America: Willow TV
Pakistan vs England 2022 T20I series telecast & live streaming in India
The seven-match T20I series will be shown live and exclusive in India on Sony Pictures Network (SPN) via Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD channels. The live streaming of the matches will be available on Sony LIV app and website.