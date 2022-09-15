Pakistan vs England 2022: T20I Schedule, Squads, Broadcasters, TV Channel List & Live Streaming in India

The seven T20Is will be held across two venues in Karachi and Lahore. National Stadium in Karachi will host the first four matches, while the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host the final three matches to conclude the series.

The series marks the return of the England men's side to Pakistan after a gap of 17 years. The England team was supposed to tour Pakistan last year but pulled out of the tour citing security reasons. Now, they will play in seven-match T20I series and will return in December for a Test series.

England squad for the series misses a few big names as Ben Stokes, Chris Jordan and Liam Livingstone were all left out, while injured Jonny Bairstow, who was initially named in the squad, is ruled out of Pakistan tour and the T20 World Cup as well.

Pakistan, on the other hand, are yet to name their squad. But are expected to name the same group that played the Asia Cup 2022, barring Fakhar Zaman, who is reportedly injured and could also miss the T20 World Cup.

Here is a look at Pakistan vs England 2022 T20I squads, broadcasters list, tv channel and live streaming information in India:

Pakistan vs England 2022 T20 Squads Pakistan: Squad will be announced on September 15 England: Jos Buttler (captain/wicketkeeper), Moeen Ali (vice captain), Harry Brook, Jordan Cox (wicketkeeper), Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Richard Gleeson, Alex Hales, Tom Helm, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Luke Wood. Pakistan vs England 2022 T20Is Schedule Date Match Venue Time in IST 20 September 1st T20 Karachi 8 PM 22 September 2nd T20 Karachi 8 PM 23 September 3rd T20 Karachi 8 PM 25 September 4th T20 Karachi 8 PM 28 September 5th T20 Lahore 8 PM 30 September 6th T20 Lahore 8 PM 2 October 7th T20 Lahore 8 PM Pakistan vs England 2022 T20 Broadcasters India and South Asia Outside Pakistan: Sony Pictures Network Pakistan: PTV Sports on Linear TV and ARY Zap on live streaming Middle-East and North Africa: Etisalat Caribbean: Flow Sports New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ Australia: Fox Sports United Kingdom: Sky Sports Sub-Saharan Africa: Super Sports North America: Willow TV Pakistan vs England 2022 T20I series telecast & live streaming in India The seven-match T20I series will be shown live and exclusive in India on Sony Pictures Network (SPN) via Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD channels. The live streaming of the matches will be available on Sony LIV app and website.