Pakistan vs New Zealand, Ist Test: Kiwis beat Pak by four runs; Ajaz Patel takes five

Pakistan resumed the day on 37 for no loss, needing 139 runs more for a victory to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, but suffered a lower-order collapse that resulted in a tense finish at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Pakistan were eventually dismissed for 171 in 58.4 overs.

Azhar Ali (65) and Asad Shafiq (45) seemed to have carried Pakistan to victory with an 82-run fourth wicket stand before Wagner broke through just before lunch by having Shafiq caught behind.

Babar Azam's (10) run out in a mix-up with Azhar triggered the collapse as Pakistan lost its last six wickets for only 24 runs.

Azhar was the last man to be dismissed when Patel had him leg before wicket as New Zealand recorded its narrowest Test victory in terms of runs.