Pakistan vs Oman Toss Report: Who won Toss in PAK vs OMN Asia Cup 2025? Playing 11, Captain Comments

Pakistan will be up against Oman in their Asia Cup 2025 opener on Friday (September 12) at the Dubai international stadium.

This is the first match for Pakistan in Group A, as Salman Agha and his troops look for a positive start to the continental competition.

Pakistan, coming off a strong tri-series win, enter as heavy favorites led by Salman Ali Agha's young and aggressive side. Key players like Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Nawaz will look to set the tone. Oman, making their Asia Cup debut under captain Jatinder Singh, compete with little pressure but big ambition, aiming to challenge the established giants. The pitch in Dubai favors spin and chasing teams, with dew expected to play a role under lights. Pakistan will look to use this match as a warm-up before their high-stakes clash with India, while Oman seek to put up a spirited fight on the big stage.

Pakistan vs Oman Toss Report

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha won the Toss and elected to Bat first.

Pakistan vs Oman Playing 11

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed

Oman: Jatinder Singh (c), Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Shah Faisal, Hassnain Shah, Mohammad Nadeem, Zikria Islam, Sufyan Mehmood, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava

Pakistan vs Oman - What Captains Said

Salman Agha (Pakistan)

We are going to bat first. It looks like a good pitch and we want to put the scoreboard pressure. We have been playing good cricket for last 2-3 months, the team is coming together and we want to continue that. We have three proper spinners and three all-rounders. When we bat first we want to put above par totals.

Jatinder Singh (Oman)

