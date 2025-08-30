BAN vs NED Live Streaming 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch Bangladesh-Netherlands Match Online And On TV In Bangladesh, Pakistan, India

PAK vs UAE Live Streaming Tri-Nation Series: When And Where To Watch Pakistan-UAE 2nd T20I Online And On TV In Pakistan, India, Bangladesh By Debayan Bhattacharyya Updated: Saturday, August 30, 2025

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

PAK vs UAE Live Streaming: The T20I Tri-Series in Sharjah moves into its second clash as hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE) square off against Pakistan at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium. After a gripping opener, both teams enter this fixture with plenty to play for, albeit with contrasting recent journeys.

The UAE have steadily grown as a competitive side in the shorter format, with their most recent campaign at the Pearl of Africa T20I Series highlighting their promise. They managed four victories out of six matches, with their only setbacks coming against Uganda.

Captain Muhammad Waseem remains their most destructive weapon at the top, capable of taking on any bowling attack. Supporting him is a balanced bowling unit featuring the pace trio of Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah, and Muhammad Rohid, complemented by spinner Haider Ali. The squad has gained valuable exposure from global franchise leagues, and that experience could prove handy in handling the pressure against a side like Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Pakistan arrive with momentum after overcoming Afghanistan in the series opener by 39 runs. Their batting looked solid as skipper Salman Agha anchored the innings with an unbeaten 53 off 36 balls, while Mohammad Nawaz chipped in with a vital late cameo.

Nawaz's all-round impact, which included two crucial wickets for just 23 runs, added to Pakistan's dominance. Haris Rauf led the charge with the ball, returning a four-wicket haul, with Shaheen Afridi and Sufiyan Muqeem also chipping in to ensure Afghanistan's chase never took off.

Match Details

Where to watch



India

Live stream: FanCode (app & website) - No TV telecast



Pakistan

TV: ARY Sports HD, Ten Sports HD · Stream: Tamasha



Afghanistan

Live coverage: Etisalat



Bangladesh

TV: T Sports · Stream: Tapmad

Squads

Pakistan Squad: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Haris(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem, Hussain Talat, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza.

United Arab Emirates Squad: Muhammad Zohaib, Muhammad Waseem(c), Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Chopra(w), Asif Khan, Ethan DSouza, Dhruv Parashar, Junaid Siddique, Haider Ali, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Farooq, Aryansh Sharma, Saghir Khan.

