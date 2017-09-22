Pat Cummins to return home after ODIs against India

Kolkata, September 22: Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins will head home after the one-day international series against India, pulling out of the T20Is to freshen up before the Ashes.

Cummins's body has stood up under a heavy workload this year, playing four Tests, a dozen ODIs and the IPL.

After playing in gruelling conditions in Bangladesh and India, Cummins will be spared from playing in the three T20Is which follow five ODIs, reports the Sydney Morning Herald.

Cummins has continued to impress in India, overcoming stifling heat to bowl at more than 150km/h.

He's conceded less than four runs an over in losses in Chennai and Kolkata.

"Pat has played a considerable amount of cricket this year after a long period away from the game due to injury," national selector Trevor Hohns said.

"His body has handled the return to international cricket well, but we believe the best plan for him ahead of the Ashes series is to return home to refresh, both mentally and physically, before he prepares for Sheffield Shield cricket."

With fellow spearheads Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc back in Australia recovering from injury, Australia will be desperate to keep Cummins fit.

All three are aiming to play in Shield matches leading up to the first Test against England in Brisbane from November 23.