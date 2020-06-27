Pathan says Rohit's relaxed way of batting does not mean lack of hard work

Good to be back on park: Rohit Sharma has his first outdoor training following Covid-19 lockdown relaxation

"A lot of people are mistaken when they see a guy who has a lot of time and he is slightly more relaxed than compared to Rohit. Then you say he needs to work hard," Pathan was quoted as saying by Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected'.

He said the same things were said about another former India opener, Wasim Jaffer. "... when he used to run he used to run very relaxed, when he used to bat he had a lot of time and we used to think – why isn't he working hard – but actually, he was working really hard.

"Similarly with Rohit, from outside we used to think he might need to work harder, he might need to put more application," said the 35-year-old Pathan who played 29 Tests between 2003 and 2008.

Pathan said Rohit "always talks about sensible things" and that is why he is successful as a batsman as well as captain of IPL side Mumbai Indians. "He used to always talk about working hard and he used to always talk about the team first as well, that is why you see some of the results he got as the captain of the Mumbai Indians team.

"He got the beating of not playing the World Cup and then came back really hard because of a strong mind set after 2012."