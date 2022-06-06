Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Patnaik purchases first ticket of India-South Africa T20 match at Cuttack

By Pti

Bhubaneswar, June 6: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday purchased the first ticket of India-South Africa T20 match, to be held at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on June 12, a CMO official said.

Pankaj Lochan Mohanty, the president Odisha Cricket Association (OCA), and Sanjay Behera, the secretary of OCA, handed over the ticket to the Chief minister at his residence, Naveen Niwas, he said.

Behera briefed the CM about the arrangements made for the smooth sale of tickets, the official added. The five-match T-20 International series will get underway at Delhi on June 9, followed by the match at Barabati. The third, fourth and fifth matches will be played at Visakhapatnam, Rajkot and Bengaluru respectively.

Comments

MORE SOUTH AFRICA IN INDIA 2022 NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
See Dhoni's new interest!
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, June 6, 2022, 22:34 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 6, 2022

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments