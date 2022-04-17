PBKS vs SRH IPL 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation Highlights, Score

IPL 2022: PBKS vs SRH, Highlights: Sunrisers Hyderabad defeat Punjab Kings by seven wickets

Playing in the afternoon game of the Sunday double-header, Kane Williamson elected to field first and his bowlers set Sunrisers on course for a comfortable win. Umran Malik and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were lethal with the ball as Punjab struggled to build partnerships.

Missing skipper Mayank Agarwal due to injury, stand in skipper Shikhar Dhawan had an off day with the bat as both Punjab openers fell cheaply. With the top three failing to pile the runs, Liam Livingstone came to Punjab's rescue with a sizzling 60 off 33. Livingstone and Shahrukh Khan (26 off 28) put up a partnership of 71 off 49 to rebuild Punjab's innings.

But Bhuvi removed the desctructive Livingstone and a special final over from Malik saw Punjab fold for 151. In the final over of the innings, Malik bowled a maiden as four wickets fell, including a run out.

Though the chase got off to a shaky start, with SRH losing their skipper early, Sunrisers chased down the target with seven balls to spare. While Abhishek Sharma (31) and Rahul Tripathi (34) overcame the early blow with a 31-ball 48 run partnership, Aiden Markram (41n.o) and Nicholas Pooran (35n.o) stitched together 75 runs off 50 deliveries to guide SRH home to their fourth win on the trot. Meanwhile, Punjab fell to their third loss of the ongoing season.

Here are the post match comments from the winning captain, losing captain, man of the match along with the full list of award winners from PBKS vs SRH IPL 2022 match:

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) 3/22: There was no swing so I looked to hit back of a length. That was my plan against Shikhar as I knew he would step out and look for the boundary. I looked to hit a hard length and find the top edge and luckily that's what happened, I looked to play with my field as well. I try to bowl to the batter's weakness or to the ground's dimensions. The wicket and my skills are what I look at. (On Umran) More than helping me, it means I am a target as batters think I'm slower. But watching him bowl fast and get wickets is a joy. Hope the others going after me leads to wickets and not boundaries.

Shikhar Dhawan (Losing Captain): Mayank is better and he should be ready to be back by the next match. We were 30-40 runs short and lost too many early wickets which put us behind. The early wickets meant we had to hold wickets and that's where we had to mould our game. There was a middle order recovery but the early wickets cost us. Livingstone and Shahrukh played brilliantly. The wicket had extra-bounce to which we were late to adjust. The discussion with the batting will be to save wickets till the 13th-14th over, the bowlers are doing well. We need good starts. We need to put up complete performances and hopefully a 3-4 game turnaround which can change a season will come in.

PBKS vs SRH 2022 Awards (Every award - Rs 1 Lakh)

Punch Super Striker of the match: Liam Livingstone 60 off 33 deliveries with a strike rate of 181.81

Dream11 Game Changer of the match: Umran Malik (SRH) - 158 fantasy points

Unacademy Let's Crack It sixes award: Liam Livingstone (PBKS) - 4 sixes

Cred Power player of the match: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) 1 wicket in the powerplay

Upstox most valuable asset of the match: Umran Malik (SRH)

Swiggy InstaMart Fastest Delivery of the match: Umran Malik (SRH) clocked the fastest delivery of 152.6km/hr

RuPay on the go fours of the match: Liam Livingstone (PBKS) - 5 fours

Player of the match: Umran Malik (SRH)