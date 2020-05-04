Cricket
PCB announce financial help for cricketers, umpires and scorers

By Pti
Karachi, May 4: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a special one-time financial package to help out first class cricketers, scorers, umpires and ground staff, facing hardships due to the coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns.

The Board said that the first class cricketers who meet the criteria will be paid Rs 25,000 rupees, the match officials Rs 15,000 and ground staff Rs 10,000 and their identity will not be revealed.

The Board said it will distribute the funds before the Eid holidays and the privacy of applicants will be respected.

"The Board will not make any announcements in relation to who and how many benefited from this one-time scheme," PCB said in release.

The PCB has already donated around 10 million to the Prime Minister's Covid-19 Pandemic Relief Fund.

PCB Chairman, Ehsan Mani also appreciated the individual work being done by players such as Shahid Afridi, Azhar Ali, Rumaan Raees, Sarfaraz Ahmed and others to help and support the needy during the lockdown.

"It is also heartening to see our cricketers coming out and supporting the people in need by auctioning their prized possessions and through various charities," Mani said.

"While I am sure many players are making donations in private, I want to applaud and appreciate Shahid Afridi, Rumman Raees and Azhar Ali who have been at the forefront of this noble cause and have been doing outstanding work."

Story first published: Monday, May 4, 2020, 9:56 [IST]
